Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 57,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $453.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.36. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.