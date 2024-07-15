MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $19.57

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $18.85. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 117,106 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

MINISO Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

