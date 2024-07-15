Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRNX opened at $53.67 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,408 shares of company stock worth $9,730,035. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

