MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 5.2%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.34 and last traded at $79.34. 5,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 185,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ML

MoneyLion Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $828.56 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $3,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MoneyLion by 114.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.