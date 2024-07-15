Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $9.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $402.95. 503,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

