Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $497.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,703,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,074,117. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.80.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

