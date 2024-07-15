Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Textron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Textron by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Textron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

NYSE:TXT traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

