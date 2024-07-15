Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,795 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 265,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,462. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.