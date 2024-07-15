Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,684 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4,316.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after buying an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.20. 283,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

