Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,641. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

