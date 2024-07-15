Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 5,315 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 795,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,725,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.37. 2,057,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $359.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

