Morgan Stanley Lowers Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $55.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOLV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of SOLV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 290,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,705. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Solventum has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solventum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

