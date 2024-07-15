Morgan Stanley Lowers STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Underweight

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

STAA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.97 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

