Morgan Stanley Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $71.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.81. 226,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 112.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $17,433,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.