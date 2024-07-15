MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.20.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.62. 185,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.27 and its 200 day moving average is $526.84. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

