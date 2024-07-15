Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MWA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $19.35 on Monday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,373,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 979,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

