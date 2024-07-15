Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,633 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.