Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 66,857 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of COPT Defense Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $3,081,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth about $13,350,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDP. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

