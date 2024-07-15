Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.72 and a beta of 0.99.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVN. Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

