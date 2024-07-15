Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.25 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

