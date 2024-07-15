Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

