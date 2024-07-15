Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after buying an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,270,000 after acquiring an additional 406,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

