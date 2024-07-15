Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 88,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 178,578 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of MARA opened at $20.77 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

