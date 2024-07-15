Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.15 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.