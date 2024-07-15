Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average is $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

