Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $148.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,337 shares of company stock worth $5,927,323 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

