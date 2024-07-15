Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Scotiabank cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

LNT stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

