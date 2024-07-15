Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $37.34 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

