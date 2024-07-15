Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 38,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after acquiring an additional 155,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after buying an additional 499,936 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

