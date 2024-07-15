Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 8,246 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $23.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Nayax
Nayax Trading Down 0.6 %
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nayax by 152.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.