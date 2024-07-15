Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 8,246 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nayax alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nayax

Nayax Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nayax by 152.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.