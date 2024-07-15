Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 8,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 492,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 329,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

