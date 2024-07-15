NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

