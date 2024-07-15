NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT Lowered to $8.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NPCE stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.91. 35,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,104. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.80.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $36,879.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,501,975 shares in the company, valued at $49,237,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,446 shares of company stock worth $890,333. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

