New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 31st

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 500,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,579,000 after buying an additional 33,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,318,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,952,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

