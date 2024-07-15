Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Gap Down to $51.76

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.76, but opened at $49.19. Nextracker shares last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 315,670 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

Nextracker Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nextracker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

