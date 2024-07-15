Northern Trust (NTRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $89.28 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.