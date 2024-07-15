Northland Capmk Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Toro Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Toro by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Toro by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

