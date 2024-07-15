Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

