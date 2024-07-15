Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $13.60. Novavax shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 1,452,714 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novavax by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $5,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

