Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $29.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 421,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 990,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

