Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 388,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,612. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,716,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 1,586,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

