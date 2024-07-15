NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $165.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $131.39 and last traded at $129.32. 61,188,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 466,369,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.24.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,744,590 shares of company stock worth $446,110,085 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in NVIDIA by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,271,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,145,394,000 after buying an additional 8,253,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 846.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,870,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038,650 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

