Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

