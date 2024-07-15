NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 guidance at $3.00-3.41 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 3.000-3.410 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $280.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.30 and its 200 day moving average is $246.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.24.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

