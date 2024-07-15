ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,825,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 127.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $4,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OGS shares. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

