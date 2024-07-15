Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,406 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $46.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

