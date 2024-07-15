Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,693,000 after purchasing an additional 317,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $87.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

