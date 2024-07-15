Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of -381.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.03.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

