Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $271.05 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $212.39 and a twelve month high of $274.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.