Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after acquiring an additional 734,539 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 399.38, a P/E/G ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.